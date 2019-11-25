International Development News
Ivory Coast’s President signs agreement with Germany to strengthen military engineers

The President of the Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara went to France and Germany last week. After returning, he said that he had signed three important agreements in Berlin including that relating to the capacity building of Ivorian military engineers.

"Alassane Ouattara welcomed the signing of three agreements during this visit to Berlin, the first of which concerns a budget support of 100 million euros granted by Germany; the second concerns the mobilization of a 500 million euro financing from the KFW IPEX Bank, intended to finance two projects to be carried out by the German company GAUFF and to reinforce the capacities of our Military Engineering and finally the third, on the installation of a German Commercial Representation in Côte d'Ivoire," the information note revealed that was sent to APA.

In addition, the Ivorian chief executive who was in Berlin for the 3rd edition of the 'G20 Compact With Africa Conference' participated in a conference on German direct investment in Africa. According to the note, this conference has highlighted the flagship projects developed by some German companies in African countries. Particularly in Côte d'Ivoire, with the project of sanitation and drainage of rainwater that will be implemented by the German company GAUFF with funding from the German Bank KFW, with the support of the Ivorian government.

"This important project will, according to President Alassane Ouattara, address the many challenges of sanitation and drainage of rainwater in our country, especially in the District of Abidjan which has 5.5 million inhabitants; thus enabling Côte d'Ivoire to be better equipped to deal with the increasingly frequent floods that result from climate change," the note revealed.

On the sidelines of this conference, Mr. Ouattara had 'fruitful talks' with several personalities including his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the President of the German Federal Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs ), former President of the Federal Republic of Germany Horst Köhler and Ivorian international footballer Salomon Kalou who plays in the German professional football championship.

In Paris, the Ivorian head of state revealed having had an interview with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron on bilateral relations, but also on regional and international issues, the note concludes.

