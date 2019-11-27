Competition ‘Africa Green Lady Day’ unveiled for women carrying sustainable development projects

The first edition of 'Africa Green Lady Day' has been launched on Tuesday in Abidjan by the NGO First Company. This is a competition reserved for the African women carrying sustainable development projects (green projects) that will take place in 2020 in several countries in Central and West Africa including Senegal, Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire.

The Africa Green Lady Day contest will enable the country to finance the best 'green project'. In each country, the bearer of the best project of the evening will have the funding and will become 'Africa Green Lady' of the country for a period of one year.

According to him, this competition gives ladies of all cultural tendencies, professionals in companies or free activities the opportunity to get involved in awareness raising and education on a large scale with appropriate messages. "Our institution, through this activity comes to offer an alternative in the actions of environmental protection, social promotion and development," he continued stating that the projects of the competition should relate to one of the three pillars of sustainable development: the environment, the economy and the social.

The three best projects will be awarded, APA noted. There are ten criteria to participate in the competition. Candidates can register until December 10, said N'Guessan who is also the deputy technical director of the Port Authority of Abidjan.

"The Africa Green Lady Day will be an opportunity for the authorities of different countries to recognize the merit of the brave female volunteers who have long been personally committed to protecting the environment and promoting sustainable development," the lecturer added.