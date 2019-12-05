Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB sanctions loan for Desert to Power Yeleen programme in Burkina Faso

AfDB sanctions loan for Desert to Power Yeleen programme in Burkina Faso
The electricity access rate in Burkina Faso is one of the lowest in Africa at around 21 percent at national level in 2018. Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank has approved a 48.82 million euro loan to the Government of Burkina Faso for the Yeleen solar plant. The loan is intended to boost national power supply.

Yeleen, which is to be implemented under the African Development Bank's Desert to Power ( DTP) Initiative, and which will span a period of five years from 2020-2024, is the second project under the DTP initiative in Burkina Faso. The total project cost is estimated at 136.69 million euro. The rest of the financing for Yeleen is provided by Agence Française de Développement (AFD), European Union (EU) and Société Nationale d'électricité du Burkina Faso (SONABEL).

The electricity access rate in Burkina Faso is one of the lowest in Africa at around 21 percent at national level in 2018. Upon completion, the project will increase and diversify electricity supply through the construction of four new 52 MWc photovoltaic (PV) plants and extend power distribution networks to connect 30,000 new households, or about 200,000 people. It will also contribute to the avoidance of 48,000 tCO2eq (tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent) emissions annually.

"This project will augment the African Development Bank's efforts to ensure inclusive access to energy through improvements in rural electrification, regional interconnections and energy sector reforms. Notably, it will increase Burkina Faso's generation capacity by 15 percent, which will greatly help to reduce Burkina Faso's reliance on fossil fuel imports," the Bank's Acting Vice-President for Power, Energy, Climate Change & Green Growth, Wale Shonibare opined.

"With this project, we are making concrete progress on two of the five priority areas under the Desert to Power initiative which include adding new solar generation capacity and strengthening the transmission and distribution networks," said Dr. Daniel Schroth, the Bank's Acting Director for Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency said.

The project aligns with Bank's Country strategy paper for Burkina Faso (CSP 2017-2021), its High-5 "Light Up and Power Africa"initiative, and the Bank's Climate Change plan. Desert to Power initiative intends to speed up the economic development by adding solar energy generation capacity of up to 10 GW by 2025 through a combination of public and private interventions.

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Every South African must commit to being vigilant to report abuse

Government has reiterated its call for South Africans to play their part in raising awareness around the rights of women to their families and friends.Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-...

Cricket-Sri Lanka name experienced Arthur as head coach

South African Mickey Arthur has been appointed as Sri Lankas head coach on a two-year contract, the countrys cricket board SLC said on Thursday. The 51-year-old former first-class cricketer has enjoyed a more illustrious career as a head co...

J-K: Remote Dacchan gets ropeway, will connect people with rest of Kishtwar

People in Dacchan in Jammu and Kashmirs border district Kishtwar will now not have to cover a treacherous journey for household items and other material as the authorities have built a ropeway cradle box over a river that separated them fro...

Boy rescued from borewell in Rajasthan's Sirohi

A five-year-old boy who had fallen into an open borewell was rescued in a six-hour rescue operation in Rajasthans Sirohi district. The boy was rescued after digging land parallel to the borewell, Circle Officer Sirohi Om Kumar said, adding ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019