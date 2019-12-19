AfDB approves $204mn to enhance social protection in Morocco

The African Development Bank's Board of Directors recently approved funding of USD 204 million for the support program to improve social protection in Morocco.

The objective of supporting the program is to broaden social protection in the Kingdom, in particular to people with disabilities, children and vulnerable women. It also intends to foster a regional approach to the development of social policies, which is more integrated and more inclusive.

"Investing in social protection is vital. Expanding coverage is a sine qua non condition for sustainable and shared growth. We are proud of it," Mohamed El Azizi, director general of the African Development Bank for the North Africa region opined.

The program intends to build a regional hospital in Guelmim including specialties hospital in Ouarzazate, each with a capacity of 140 beds. The making of 144 units specialized in the care of people with specific requirements is also an objective of this project. The upgradation of infrastructure and equipment of 100 dispensaries in rural areas will be accomplished. These units will be equipped with telemedicine equipment allowing rapid and remote treatment of patients.

"It is a strategic program with a strong ambition for results: to go from a compulsory health insurance coverage rate of 62 percent of the population in 2018 to more than 80 percent in 2023. We are pleased with the implementation of this program which will improve the access of millions of Moroccans to basic social services and infrastructure in the most isolated regions," welcomed the Bank's country manager for Morocco, Leila Farah Mokaddem, for her part.

The project, on the other hand, will contribute to the adoption of the initiative called 'Green Hospital' that intends to introduce the concept of energy efficiency and generalize the use of renewable energies in healthcare establishments.

