Construction of AngoSat 2 50pct completed, satellite to be in orbit by 2022

The construction of Angolan satellite AngoSat 2, to replace Angosat-1, is under construction at 50 percent and is expected to be launched in orbit by 2022, said Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister, Jose Carvalho da Rocha.

The construction is a consequence of the complementary protocol between Angola and the Russian Federation to the AngoSat 1 manufacturing contract, launched in December 2017, but later lost in space.

AngoSat 1, an Angolan state investment of USD 320 million (EUR 269.6 million), was launched on December 26, 2017. In the event of the impossibility of orbiting AngoSat 1, the contract provided for the other party's obligation to replace the services and is being done.

The contract stipulates that, pending the construction of the new satellite, the counterpart must compensate, hence a signal from a Russian satellite to Angola is available. As for the ongoing reforms, he spoke about the privatization process of Angola Telecom and the steps already taken for the achievement of the objectives.

