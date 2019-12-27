Beware! You may be exposed to frauds in 2020 if you write dates in this format

The year is about to end and 2020 is all set to bring new beginnings. One thing that often goes unnoticed is the way people write the date when the year changes but in 2020 there's more to be cautious about.

The way one mentions the date can be used to manipulate the way your documents are perceived. For example, if you write the date as 01/12/20, the date can easily be forged to 2000 or 2099 or any other year in between.

This is why you must carefully write the date in full DD-MM-YYYY format for example 01/01/2020. Writing and demanding the date be written in this format will ensure you stay on the safer side.

You might become exposed to a number of frauds if someone can manipulate the dates in papers signed by you. For example, backdating in contracts or documents can land you in serious legal troubles. On the other hand, if someone is able to postdate documents like purchase orders, you can face dire financial consequences.

