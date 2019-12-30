Cameroon has no humanitarian crisis, says Paul Atanga Nji

A Cameroonian Minister has recently denied any kind of humanitarian crisis in any part of the country, mainly in the English-speaking regions where a separatist war is raging.

The current Minister of Territorial Administration in Cameroon, Paul Atanga Nji has recently denied reports of a humanitarian crisis in the country. He made this statement in Yaoundé this Saturday on the occasion of the sending by the country's Head of State, Paul Biya of a special convoy of 100 trucks transporting food, sanitary kits and sleeping materials for the internally displaced from these areas . He affirmed during this visit that "there is no humanitarian crisis in Cameroon". Before adding that "the situation is perfectly under control and the internally displaced continue to benefit from the very special attention of the President of the Republic."

According to the Minister, Cameroon currently has around 152,000 internally displaced persons in the North West and South West regions, and about 6,000 to 9,000 internally displaced persons in other regions of the country. To these needy people fleeing various abuses, the government allocated an envelope of 12.7 billion FCFA.

"Faced with this dangerous traffic from certain partners or those working on behalf of separatist groups, the government now demands more transparency and more responsibility in their operations in the North-West and South-West regions," he emphasized while being in charge of the Territorial Administration.

