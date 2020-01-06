Left Menu
Zimbabwe: Fire destroys part of Indian Embassy in Harare, no casualty reported

Image Credit: ANI

Fire gutted part of the Indian Embassy in Zimbabwe's Harare on Monday in what is suspected to have been an electrical fault.

Indian ambassador Rangsung Masakui told the state-owned Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation that the fire was confined to the embassy's accounts office, APA News noted.

"I was alerted by one of the employees in the accounts department at around 0830 hours (0630 GMT) that there was fire in the accounts office," Masakui said.

No one was injured in the inferno, which was quickly put out by the fire brigade. The Indian embassy is located in Belgravia, a leafy suburb in Harare. Other embassies like the Malaysian, Kuwait, German, Spanish, Swedish and Turkish missions are located nearby.

More details awaited.

