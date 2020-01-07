Giving the underprivileged a platform to reach high and give back

As Great Vision Charity Association (GVCA) enters a new year, it celebrates the various events that have been conducted in 2019 by our very own Didik-Kasih EduCare Program recipients, who carry them out not only because it is a part of their program, but because they seek to give back to those who need it.

The Didik-Kasih EduCare Program is run by GVCA and supports underprivileged youth seeking to further their studies on a tertiary level by giving them an RM1500 one-off financial aid along with an RM250 monthly allowance to support themselves for 12 months.

The recipients of Didik-Kasih also have to organize a charity project with backing from GVCA as the organization believes in empowering its recipients to give others as generously as they have had the privilege to receive.

Making science fun again

One of the many events we have seen this year would be that of Jessie Rose, who taught 35 children from Pusat Jagaan Kasih Harmoni how to make lava lamps using simple household products while teaching them about scientific concepts like density in an easy-to-absorb manner to the delight of the children who were aged four to 12.

Rose, who is now an engineer after receiving her degree in chemical engineering, comes from a B40 family where most of the family's finances go towards supporting her sick father.

As a recipient, not only was she able to complete her studies successfully, but Rose was also able to use what she had learned during the duration of her course to educate the younger generation on science.

Empowering students with skills

While stimulating a child's mind is vital to their growth, teaching them physical skills are also essential as some children thrive better doing hands-on work, while learning essential skills can also help one survive when they are older, both at home and possibly in the working world.

Kartini, who is also from an underprivileged family, was inspired to teach children how to cook due to her time studying food management and hence brought 15 children from Rumah Titian Kasih to Sakae Sushi, an Asian sushi restaurant chain to learn how to roll sushi.

The children, some of which who had hardly been exposed to Japanese food, thoroughly enjoyed learning how to make sushi and eat it at the end, too!

Kartini, who was once a shy girl from Chow Kit, lead the event with such authority, which not only shows in her workplace as she works hard in the F&B industry but also demonstrates the confidence that she has been able to build as she was empowered by GVCA to pursue her dream career.

Beautiful inside and out

Many charity events focus on meeting a child's basic needs, like food and physical activity. However, tending to their self-esteem is equally important to their mental and emotional wellbeing.

This is why our Didik-Kasih recipient, Syara Syahira, decided to rally her classmates from Kingswright Hair Academy, where she was studying with the financial aid she had received, to give 40 deserving children from a local orphanage a lesson in hair management along with a free cut and style.

The event was supervised by her lecturers who are also professional hairstylists, and due guidance was given on how to give every child a suitable hairstyle based on the shape of their face, their personality, and their capability to upkeep their new do.

Syara, who is now working as a trainee hairstylist, overcame her fear of speaking to crowds during the event and says that she was "very happy" with the success of the event, which could be clearly seen on the faces of the happy children.

The Didik-Kasih EduCare Program is not just financial aid; it is a platform for recipients to reach for the stars, and give back to those who need a boost in the right direction as well.

GVCA is now opening up applications for those who are in need of financial aid in 2020. To qualify, one must be aged 17 and above, already enrolled or accepted into a local public/private institute, and be referred to by their children's home or by a parent.

