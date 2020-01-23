Left Menu
Authorities to develop app, install touch-screen devices to narrate tale of Queen Victoria

  Kolkata
  Updated: 23-01-2020 12:44 IST
  Created: 23-01-2020 12:34 IST
Authorities to develop app, install touch-screen devices to narrate tale of Queen Victoria
Victoria Memorial Hall. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The authorities of Victoria Memorial Hall are planning to narrate the story of the iconic structure and the exhibits inside it to common people. According to the Curator of Victoria Memorial Hall museum, Jayanta Sengupta, a mobile app will be developed and some devices will be installed near the stairs of the building to serve the purpose.

Common people visiting the place will get to know a lot about the building - its history, Queen Victoria and the exhibits inside the building - with the help of the touch- screen enabled devices, Sengupta told PTI on Wednesday. "We are planning to use digital technology for narrating the tale of Queen Victoria, the structure that was built in memory of her and its rich treasure, in a very simple and understandable manner," Sengupta said.

The museum has a rich treasure trove of art objects of 19th-20th Century. Thousands of people who visit Victoria Memorial, built between 1906 and 1921, are not aware about the galleries inside, and our aim is to give them all the information, Sengupta said.

He also said the mobile app, like any other apps, can be installed by anyone and all information about the building will be available through it. "We wish the present generation know more about Victoria Memorial and digital technology will be very effective. At the same time we are concerned that the touch- screen devices may become defunct after some time due to constant usage," he said.

The app and the devices will be ready in a year, Sengupta said. The museum, which was established in 1921, contains exhibits ranging from Mughal miniature art, paintings of Abanindranath Tagore, Jamini Roy, paintings of colonial artists such as Thomas and William Daniell of the 18th century, the writing table used by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, stamps, coins and other things, he said.

