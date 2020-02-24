Left Menu
Burundian govt signs 2 agreements with AfDB to develop Bujumbura port & other objectives

The projects are vital for Burundi as these intend to open up the country, augment the capacity and the efficiency of the port of Bujumbura in order to develop regional connectivity. Image Credit: Pexels

The government of Burundi has recently signed two agreements with the African Development Bank in Bujumbura, the largest city and main port of Burundi. The agreements worth 23.4 million euros would contribute to the financing of phase 1 of the Transport Corridor Development Project on the Lake Tanganyika. The project also concerns the renovation of the port of Bujumbura.

The Burundian Minister of Finance, Budget and Economic Development Cooperation, Domitien Ndihokubwayo and the country manager of the African Development Bank in Burundi, Daniel Ndoye initiated the agreement in the presence of Minister of Transport, Public Works, Equipment and Regional Development Ntunzwenimana Jean Bosco and the head of the European Union delegation in Burundi, Claude Bochu.

The projects are vital for Burundi as these intend to open up the country, augment the capacity and the efficiency of the port of Bujumbura in order to develop regional connectivity. The projects also intend to develop regional trade along the integrated Lake Tanganyika corridor, hence this would stimulate economic growth and improve the well-being of populations in Burundi, according to Domitien Ndihokubwayo, who wished to salute the support of the African Development Bank.

The signing of the grant agreements was highly welcomed by the Acting Vice President of the African Development Bank, Stefan Nalletamby, who is in-charge of the private sector, infrastructure and industrialization. He said that the project would assist in strengthening integration to which the Bank contributes at a good level.

