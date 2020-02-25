Mauritania: Nouakchott receives ‎€24mn from EU, France to develop electricity sector

On February 25, the capital of Mauritania, Nouakchott has received two financial grants of around 24 million euros from France and the European Union.

The agreement of 9.8 million euros has been signed between Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs and Abdelaziz Ould Dahi, the Mauritanian Minister for the Economy and Industry. Another agreement was signed by Dahi with the European commissioner in charge of international partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen.

Two financial grants from the European Union and France are aimed to develop the performance of the electricity sector in Mauritania. The tasks are to be accomplished by providing private and public companies with qualified personnel suited to their needs in a context of strong energy development.

The signings took place on the sidelines of the G5 Sahel Summit in Nouakchott. Formed on February 16, 2014, G5 Sahel Summit is an institutional framework for coordination of regional cooperation in development policies and security matters in West Africa.

Nouakchott is one of the largest cities in the Sahel. The city also serves as the administrative and economic centre of Mauritania.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.