Kenya: KURA to close busy highway on March 7 and 8 for repairing purpose

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has said in a statement released on Thursday that a busy section of the dual carriageway of the Southern Bypass at Langata National Housing Corporation (NHC) Flyover will be closed on March 7 and 8 for repairing purposes, according to a news report by 'Kenyans.co.ke'.

"The closure will be in order to facilitate the removal of formwork below the bridge deck and the installation of the PVC drainage downpipes on the ongoing Langata-Ngong Road Link," the statement reads.

The traffic on the highway is at the peak from 6 am to 6 pm, the authority said. KURA requested the public for cooperation during the closure to ensure that the repair activities take place as planned and advised to use an alternative route.

"We appreciate the support, cooperation, and understanding of the public as we endeavor to modernize our urban road infrastructure for efficient transport," the statement concluded.

The repair work is ongoing since last month and the same road was blocked on February 22 and 23 as well for the same purpose.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority has been conducting infrastructural repairs along major roads not only in Nairobi but across the country.

