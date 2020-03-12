Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda: UNRA says Northern Bypass to be completed by October 2021

Uganda: UNRA says Northern Bypass to be completed by October 2021
File photo

Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has said that the ongoing construction of the Northern Bypass which was halted for several years will be completed by October 2021, according to a news report by SoftPower News.

Construction of the second phase of the Kampala NorthernBypass was started in July 2014 and it was expected to be completed till July 2017.

In a statement released on Thursday, UNRA said that the date has been pushed ahead because of numerous delays. The physical progress at end of February 2020 was at 70 percent and the contractor hopes to complete the project by October 2021.

However, the agency said that a few sections of the road would be completed and opened to the public before the deadline.

UNRA said that land acquisition, design improvements are among the issues due to which the construction was delayed.

Regarding design, UNRA says there were changes that were necessary for the proper completion and functioning of the road. One of these was additional drainage structures.

"We appeal to the road users to observe the track management guidelines (on-site and through different media dissemination) that have been put in place to enhance safety, enable smooth flow of traffic and avoid likely accidents," UNRA said.

Kampala Northern Bypass is part of the Northern Corridor Route that links the port of Mombasa in Kenya to Bujumbura in Burundi via Nairobi, Kampala, and Kigali in Rwanda. The northern bypass measures 21km with 17.5km of the single carriageway and 3.5km of a dual carriageway.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Advise against conducting this year's IPL, final call of organisers: MEA amid coronavirus scare

The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday advised against holding this years IPL edition in wake of the coronavirus scare but left it to the organizers to take a final call on it. This was stated by MEA Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi who h...

Zayn Malik models for Anwar Hadid's jewellery line

Singer Zayn Malik has a new modelling gig as he stars in Anwar Hadids new jewellery campaign for brand Martyre. As per Page Six, the unisex jewellery label launched in March 2019 is founded by musician Yoni Laham and model Anwar Hadid, who ...

Jazz remain in quarantine in Oklahoma City

Players and staff for the Utah Jazz remain in quarantine at a hotel in Oklahoma City pending the results of coronavirus tests. All members of the franchise who traveled on the team charter were required to submit to a cheek swab to test for...

AFI says Fed Cup will go ahead, but withdraws invites to foreign athletes in view of COVID-19

Athletics Federation of India on Thursday said it will go ahead with the Federation Cup National Senior Championships in Patiala from April 10-13 but withdrew its invitation to five countries to participate in the meet in view of the COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020