Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMD to issue Long Range Forecast for south-west monsoon season rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will issue the first stage Long Range Forecast (LRF) for south-west Monsoon season (June-September) rainfall on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 08:35 IST
IMD to issue Long Range Forecast for south-west monsoon season rainfall today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will issue the first stage Long Range Forecast (LRF) for south-west Monsoon season (June-September) rainfall on Wednesday. The Ministry of Earth Sciences is set to release the forecast through online video conferencing and live streaming from the national capital as part of social distancing measures put in place in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary will brief the press through online video conferencing and live streaming from the national capital. The LRF is the operational monsoon season forecast issued by the weather department from June to September for the entire country. This forecast, however, does not include regional level rainfall or specify quantum rainfall for the forecast period

Each year, the MeT department issues LRF in two stages. The first stage forecast is issued in the month of April and the second one is issued in June. These forecasts are issued using Statistical Ensemble Forecasting System (SEFS) and dynamical coupled Ocean-Atmospheric models. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Frozen 3 to get best storyline with a lavish wedding, What more you can see

Mission: Impossible 7 release in July 2021, Cast revealed in details, 8th movie also confirmed

Trump administration to unveil $15.5 bln first phase of coronavirus farm aid - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea holds parliamentary election under strict safety measures amid pandemic

South Koreans began going to the polls on Wednesday to elect members of parliament, wearing masks and plastic gloves as part of strict safety measures in one of the first national elections held amid the coronavirus pandemic. About 14,000 p...

WHO must be supported to win the war against COVID-19, UN chief urges

Now is a time for unity in the global battle to push the COVID-19 pandemic into reverse, not a time to cut the resources of the World Health Organization WHO, which is spearheading and coordinating the global bodys efforts, said UN chief An...

T-Wolves, Wizards advance to NBA 2K Spring 16 final

In a rematch of last years NBA 2K League final, T-Wolves Gaming escaped with two tight victories and a 2-0 decision against 76ers GC on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Spring 16 exhibition tournament. Wizards District Gaming defeated Warri...

Malawi court to hear president's appeal against vote re-run

Malawis Supreme Court on Wednesday is to begin hearing an appeal by President Peter Mutharika against the re-run of an election in which he was returned to office last year. The Constitutional Court in February annulled the results of the M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020