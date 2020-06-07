Delhi air quality in 'satisfactory' category; AQI stands at 68

The quality of air in Delhi remained in the 'satisfactory' category for the second consecutive day with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocking at 68 at 8 am on Sunday, according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The concentrations of major polluting particles such as PM2.5 and PM10 stood at 33 and 68, both falling in satisfactory category respectively.

SAFAR has predicted that Delhi's air quality is expected to deteriorate marginally in the 'satisfactory' category on Monday (June 8). The concentration of PM 2.5 particles is expected to be at 40 while PM 10 is expected to be around 82. It also predicted the chances of isolated rain in the capital for the next two days. (ANI)