Monsoon may hit Delhi on June 25: IMD

The southwest monsoon is unlikely to progress further till June 21, however, conditions may become favorable for its advancement in Delhi and Haryana around June 25, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). In addition, the conditions may become favorable for its advance into Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and parts of the western Himalayan region between June 22 and 24.

"The monsoon is likely to come around Jharkhand between 22 to 24. The arrival of monsoon in the Himalayan region including Uttar Pradesh and the monsoon may knock in Delhi and NCR around 25 June," said Anand Sharma, Deputy Director-General, IMD. Widespread rain/thundershowers with isolated heavy rainfall likely over North-East India, East, and adjoining Central Inda, along the west coast and islands.

"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely over rest parts of the country except over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad, West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat state where isolated rainfall is likely," the IMD stated.