Some areas in UP to receive rainfall in next 2 hrs: IMD
Some of the areas of Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive rain in the next two hours, predicted India Meteorological Department on Wednesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 08:56 IST
Some of the areas of Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive rain in the next two hours, predicted India Meteorological Department on Wednesday.
"Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would occur over Narora, Aligarh, Moradabad, Amroha, Bijnor, Jahangirabad and light rain continue to occur over Agra, Deeg and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," predicted IMD in its All India Weather India Warning Bulletin.
The IMD further predicted that conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi in next 48 hours. (ANI)
