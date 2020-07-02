Heat in Delhi to continue for 3-4 days, says IMD

No relief for Delhi as it will continue to be battered by heat for the next three-four days informed IMD Delhi's senior scientist Rajendra Kumar Gennamani on Thursday. The MeT official further stated that the national capital is expected to receive rainfall either on July 4 or July 5.

"Delhi will have another three-four days of heat. But there will be light rain on July 4 or 5," he said while speaking to ANI. However, Mumbai received widespread light to moderate rains during the night with few intense spells towards city and NW (northwest) suburbs side.