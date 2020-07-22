Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi, parts of Haryana to receive rainfall today: IMD

Delhi and some parts of Haryana are likely to receive rains in the next couple of hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 10:30 IST
Delhi, parts of Haryana to receive rainfall today: IMD
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi and some parts of Haryana are likely to receive rains in the next couple of hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi, Hissar, Hansi, Bhiwani, Jind, Meham, Kaithal, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Bagpat, Meerut, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Farukhnagar, Shamli, Gurugram, Panipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra during next 2 hrs," the IMD tweeted.

Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, predicted IMD in the morning today. "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh," the IMD stated.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi, Cong leaders call UP govt 'goonda raj' for Ghaziabad journalist death

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government as goonda raj rule by hooligans, hours after Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi succumbed to bullet injury he received from a group of men, who had allegedly hara...

Woman who set herself on fire outside UP CM's office dies

Lucknow July 22 PTI A woman, who had set herself on fire in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths office here, died at a hospital, officials said on Wednesday. The woman and her daughter had set themselves on fire on July 17 over alleged...

Anna Camp says she contracted COVID-19 after not wearing mask 'one time'

Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp has revealed she had caught coronavirus earlier this year after she didnt wear a mask one time in public. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 37-year-old actor detailed about her symptoms and urged people to we...

Undiagnosed virus infections could be 27 times higher in S.Korea's Daegu city-study

A small South Korean survey of people with no history of COVID-19, but living in a city with the most cases, showed that roughly one in 13 had antibodies to the novel coronavirus, indicating the virus may have spread more widely than though...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020