Delhi, parts of Haryana to receive rainfall today: IMD
Delhi and some parts of Haryana are likely to receive rains in the next couple of hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 10:30 IST
Delhi and some parts of Haryana are likely to receive rains in the next couple of hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi, Hissar, Hansi, Bhiwani, Jind, Meham, Kaithal, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Bagpat, Meerut, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Farukhnagar, Shamli, Gurugram, Panipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra during next 2 hrs," the IMD tweeted.
Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, predicted IMD in the morning today. "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh," the IMD stated.
