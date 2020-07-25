Left Menu
Development News Edition

High tide of 4.47 metres expected in Mumbai today

A high tide of 4.47 metres is expected at 3

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-07-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 11:58 IST
High tide of 4.47 metres expected in Mumbai today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A high tide of 4.47 metres is expected at 3:28 PM in Mumbai on Saturday, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Mumbai civic body has also made arrangements to prevent locals from venturing near the sea.

"High tide of 4.47 meters expected at 1528 hours in #Mumbai today," tweeted the IMD. The financial capital and its suburbs are expected to see moderate to light showers throughout the day. (ANI)

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Jays' Shoemaker eager to take mound against Rays

Toronto starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker has been training hard for the season since March, and hes hoping to add to the Blue Jays winning ways. Shoemaker gets the ball for the Blue Jays as they try to win their season-opening three-game ser...

India, UK affirm commitment towards free trade agreement

India and the UK have affirmed their commitment to negotiate a free trade agreement FTA with a view to further strengthen economic ties, the commerce ministry said on Saturday. The issue was discussed in the 14th Joint Economic and Trade Co...

Yaba tablets seized, 2 drugs peddlers arrested

Kolkata Police seized a huge quantity of Yaba tablets worth around Rs 2.5 crore in the international market and arrested two drug peddlers in connection with it from the Port area of the city, a senior officer said on Saturday. The Special ...

Trump promises to not rename military bases honouring Confederate leaders

President Donald Trump made a vow yesterday to repeal legislation renaming military bases that honour Confederate leaders. He said this after Congress overwhelmingly voted to pass the move of renaming the military bases, this week. Trump ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020