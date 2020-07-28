Several areas of UP likely to receive rain today: IMD

Some areas of Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive light rainfall in the next couple of hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. "Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Mathura, Agra, Tundla, Hathras, Khair, Aligarh, Sahaswan, Chandausi, Etah during the next two hours," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

According to the IMD, Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal are also likely to receive heavy rainfall today. "Strong wind (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely over Southwest Arabian Sea. Squally weather wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and along and off Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area and south Gujarat coast," the advisory read.

The weatherman has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea over these areas. (ANI)