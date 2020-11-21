IMD forecasts depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours

Left Menu
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 16:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

"A low-pressure area has formed over equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal today. It's very likely to concentrate into a depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours is likely to intensify further during the subsequent 48 hours," said IMD.

According to IMD forecast, it is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Sri-Lanka - south Tamil Nadu coast and reach near Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast on November 25. (ANI)

