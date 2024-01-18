Ayodhya: Shri Ram Lalla idol installed in Temple's Sanctum Sanctorum

In a significant prelude to the forthcoming Pran Prathishta ceremony on January 22, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla was installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the newly built grand temple with full rituals on Thursday evening. According to CMO, various rituals and worship were performed before enshrining Shri Ram Lalla. The priests who specially came from Kashi for the consecration of life conducted the program successfully. Now on January 22, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi, a program of consecration of life will be organized among various institutions.

According to a member associated with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the divine idol of Shri Ram Lalla was brought to the Navya temple on Wednesday. The idol has been completely covered. After various rituals were performed in the sanctum sanctorum throughout the day on Thursday, the child form of the Lord was placed at its appointed place. Now the cover has been removed from all places except his Shri Mukh. The full unveiling of the idol is likely to be done on the occasion of Pran Pratistha only. On this occasion, Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and other people associated with the Trust were present along with both the priests.

Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol is scheduled at the grand temple in Ayodhya at 12:30 PM on January 22, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the ceremony. The rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony began on Tuesday and will continue for seven days. Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)