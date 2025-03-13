Tata Motors and DIMO Drive Innovation in Sri Lanka with New Vehicle Lineup

Tata Motors, in partnership with DIMO, has officially unveiled its latest passenger vehicle portfolio in Sri Lanka, marking a significant milestone in the automobile sector. The launch introduces both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles and Electric Vehicles (EVs), underscoring Tata Motors' dedication to forward-thinking mobility solutions, sustainability, and progressive innovation.

The vehicles, now available through the expansive DIMO branch network, start at a competitive LKR 8.7 million. The lineup showcases Tata Motors' esteemed SUV selection, including models such as the Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, and Tata Curvv. Also featured is the acclaimed electric hatchback, the Tiago.ev, aimed at making electric mobility more appealing and accessible in Sri Lanka.

Yash Khandelwal, Head of International Business at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., expressed enthusiasm about the fresh venture, defining it as a pivotal moment in Tata Motors' international strategy. Rajeev Pandithage, Executive Director of DIMO, highlighted the unique opportunity to pioneer the passenger vehicle sector following Sri Lanka's market reopening. Comprehensive after-sales services and robust warranty packages accompany the new offerings, ensuring consumer confidence and satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)