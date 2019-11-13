Delhi-NCR air quality dips to 'Severe' category
The overall air quality of Delhi and NCR region entered the 'Severe' category again on Wednesday with not much improvement expected for the next two days.
The overall air quality of Delhi and NCR region entered the 'Severe' category again on Wednesday with not much improvement expected for the next two days. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the national capital docked at 467 at 7:00 AM on Wednesday morning.
Besides Delhi, the air quality in the NCR region too remained severe at 472 in Noida, 458 in Greater Noida and 441 in Faridabad. The effective stubble fire counts estimated by Safar-integrated multi-satellite methodology have shown decreasing trend and were 740 on November 11, but the transport level wind direction is forecasted to be highly favorable for plume intrusion for the next two days, SAFAR stated.
No sudden recovery is expected under this condition at least for the next two days and AQI is likely to deteriorate further towards 'Severe+' category by Thursday', SAFAR said. The condition may slightly improve by November 15. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
