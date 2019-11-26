Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur in J&K, Himachal Pradesh: IMD

Due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance as a trough, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday and Wednesday (November 26 and 27), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather forecast agency further predicted that under the influence of active easterly wave conditions over the south peninsula, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal in the next two days.

Dense fog is very likely at isolated pockets over Odisha, South Assam, and Meghalaya during morning hours on Wednesday. In Delhi, the sky will generally be cloudy with light rain throughout the day today. The minimum and maximum temperatures would hover around 15 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius.

However, in Mumbai, the sky will be sunny with the temperature oscillating between 22 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)