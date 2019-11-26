Air quality in Noida, Greater Noida remains 'poor': CPCB

The air quality of Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday remained in the 'poor' category for the second consecutive day with Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 270 and 271, said Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad also, the AQI was 240 at 1:15 in the afternoon today, however in Varanasi the AQI fell to 'very poor category' with 378.

In Meerut also, the AQI was 241 while in Ghaziabad's Loni, the quality of the air was 'poor' with AQI docking at 272. However, in Hapur, the pollution level was comparatively less in the afternoon as compared to other areas. As per the Centre-run pollution monitoring organisation, the AQI was 150 at 1:30 pm.

The pollution control board and Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines to reduce air pollution in the region. They have urged people to adopt clean technology in the manufacture of biogas, energy, compost, electricity, building materials (bricks, cement, tiles, plasterboards, etc.) and other products by recycling waste and fly ash generated from industries and other sources.

Transport drivers have been directed to properly maintain their vehicles and keep checking the carburettor and emissions from time to time. "In place of chemical fertilizers, adopt organic fertilizers, Burmese compost, green manure, organic culture, compost, fertilizer and leguminous crops," the advisory read. (ANI)

