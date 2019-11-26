International Development News
Development News Edition

Air quality in Noida, Greater Noida remains 'poor': CPCB

The air quality of Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday remained in the 'poor' category for the second consecutive day with Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 270 and 271, said Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Noida (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 13:46 IST
Air quality in Noida, Greater Noida remains 'poor': CPCB
Pollution levels in Noida remained in poor category on Tuesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The air quality of Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday remained in the 'poor' category for the second consecutive day with Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 270 and 271, said Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad also, the AQI was 240 at 1:15 in the afternoon today, however in Varanasi the AQI fell to 'very poor category' with 378.

In Meerut also, the AQI was 241 while in Ghaziabad's Loni, the quality of the air was 'poor' with AQI docking at 272. However, in Hapur, the pollution level was comparatively less in the afternoon as compared to other areas. As per the Centre-run pollution monitoring organisation, the AQI was 150 at 1:30 pm.

The pollution control board and Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines to reduce air pollution in the region. They have urged people to adopt clean technology in the manufacture of biogas, energy, compost, electricity, building materials (bricks, cement, tiles, plasterboards, etc.) and other products by recycling waste and fly ash generated from industries and other sources.

Transport drivers have been directed to properly maintain their vehicles and keep checking the carburettor and emissions from time to time. "In place of chemical fertilizers, adopt organic fertilizers, Burmese compost, green manure, organic culture, compost, fertilizer and leguminous crops," the advisory read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Erdogan says interest rates, inflation to fall to single digits -NTV

Turkish interest rates and inflation are on the path to desired levels despite all the pressures and both will fall to single digits in 2020, President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying by broadcaster NTV on Tuesday.Speaking to reporters o...

BookMyForex expands services to launch tours and activity reservations

Gurugram Haryana India, Nov 26 ANINewsVoir BookMyForex.com, Indias largest marketplace for foreign exchange and remittances has launched a curated collection of world-class tours and activities booking on its website. Travelers will now be ...

Bill to merge 2 Union Territories -- Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli -- introduced in Lok Sabha.

Bill to merge 2 Union Territories -- Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli -- introduced in Lok Sabha....

Germany: China must meet its human rights obligations

Germanys foreign minister on Tuesday said China must fulfill human rights obligations as United Nations experts and activists say at least 1 million Uighurs and members of other largely Muslim minority groups have been detained in camps in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019