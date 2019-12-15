Fossils indicate of global warming on Earth even before dinosaur's extinction

Evidence collected from the Antarctic seashells by researchers have revealed the earth was stressed and unstable even before the asteroid impact that led to wiping out of dinosaurs on the planet. The study was conducted by researchers at Northwestern University.

The study proceeded with the measurement of the calcium isotope composition of the fossilised snail and clamshells. The shells reportedly dated back to Cretaceous-Paleogene mass extinction event. The study will be published in the journal of 'Geology' later this month.

According to the findings of researchers, the chemistry of shells changed in response to the surge of carbon present in the oceans. Long-term eruptions from the Deccan Traps -- a volcanic province in India had led to the carbon influx. During the years that led to the asteroid impact, the Deccan Traps emitted enormous amounts of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

A higher concentration of carbon dioxide led to acidification of oceans that affected the organisms living there. "Our data suggest that the environment was changing before the asteroid impact. Those changes appear to correlate with the eruption of the Deccan Traps," said the author of the study Benjamin Linzmeier.

The researchers said that understanding how the earth responded to past extreme warming and CO2 input can help us prepare for how the planet will respond to current, human-caused climate change. (ANI)

