Minimum temperature in Delhi increases by 2 degrees Celsius: IMD

The minimum temperature in the national capital increased by two degrees on Tuesday as compared to the previous day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature recorded in Safdarjung today was 4.8 degrees Celsius, while it was 4.1 degrees Celsius in Palam, 3.7 degrees Celsius in Lodhi Road and 4.2 degrees Celsius in Aya Nagar.

The IMD predicted that there will be no more cold wave in Delhi till January 4 and there might be a further rise in temperatures. Delhi will, however, continue to reel under cold weather conditions throughout the day, as predicted by IMD.

The city is likely to receive light rains and the sky will generally remain cloudy in the next week. (ANI)

