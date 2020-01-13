IMD predicts heavy snowfall in parts of J-K, Himachal, Uttarakhand

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain and snowfall in isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday. IMD in its weather bulletin said: "Heavy rain/snow at a few places with very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Jammu and Kashmir. Heavy rain/snow in isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand."

Predicting thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, IMD said: "Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh." According to the Indian Railways, as many as 15 trains are running late in the Northern Railway region due to low visibility.

IMD also said that a "fresh western disturbance in quick succession is also very likely to affect Western Himalayan and plains of northwest India from January 15 onwards with peak intensity of precipitation on January 16". It also predicted dense fog in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.

Adding that heavy rain/snow likely in isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, IMD predicted heavy rain at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on January 16. "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on January 16 and 17," IMD added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

