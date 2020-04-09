Left Menu
Awhad fears threat to life, alleges intimidation by net user

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:40 IST
Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, whose supporters are charged with roughing up a man from Thane over a social media post, on Thursday shared screenshots of posts by some social media users allegedly threatening to kill him. Awhad alleged that some people were planning to kill him and his residence was recced during the last five years Though the minister did not name anyone, he sought to know who was involved in it.

Police will take action against the social media users concerned, Awhad said, adding he remained safe due to the blessings of his mother. In one of the screenshots Awhad shared on Twitter, a net user called for seeking the minister's resignation after his supporters allegedly thrashed a man in Thane.

The user allegedly implied to kill the minister if he did not resign. In another screenshot, the same user was purportedly seen supporting underworld don Chhota Rajan.

In one more screenshot, another user shared a picture of a gun threatening to bathe Awhad in his blood. "I have suffered this for five years. My residence was recced. Who did it? Murder was planned. Who was involved? Let it be. Mothers blessings. The police will take action," Awhad tweeted in Marathi as he shared the screenshots.

A Thane-based person, Anant Karmuse (40), on Tuesday claimed policemen took him to Awhad's bungalow instead of the police station, where theminister's men thrashed him for posting a morphed photo. The victim, in a police complaint, also alleged that he was beaten with a bamboo stick and belt in front of Awhad.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to light diyas ortorch to show a 'collective resolve' against coronavirus. PTI ENM GK GK

