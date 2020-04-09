Assist every state equally in COVID-19 fight: J'khand minister tells Centre

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Thursday urged the Centre to assist every state equally in the fight against COVID-19, highlighting the shortage of key medical equipment such as masks. The state government has been seeking the Centre's assistance for supply of more medical kits in the last few days.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should give equal relief to all states in equal measure to tackle COVID-19," Gupta said, adding, despite limited health resources, the Jharkhand government is providing maximum relief to the affected. "There is shortage of ventilators, PPEs, life-saving drugs, masks and other equipment required to tackle COVID-19 cases," the minister told a press conference in Hazaribag.

At a separate press briefing in neighbouring Ramgarh district, Gupta said, "I have discussed with Union Health Minister Harshvardhan and requested him to provide medical equipment and necessary medical help to Jharkhand." The state government will take the help of PSUs and other corporates, too, he said. Meanwhile, former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das asked all BJP MLAs to donate 30 per cent of their salary to the PM-CARES Fund.

"As per the initiative taken by BJP Legislative Party leader Babulal Marandi, all party MLAs should contribute 30 per cent of their salary," Das said in a statement. Marandi had on April 6 said he will donate 50 per cent of his one-year salary and suspend MLA funds for two years.

Jharkhand has seen a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases, with the total going up to 13. A 72-year-old man died due to the infection in Bokaro, becoming the first fatality in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.