Manipur Deputy Chief Minister divested of portfolios for allegedly speaking against CM

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh was stripped of all portfolios on Thursday for allegedly speaking against Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Joykumar Singh made the alleged remarks to agitating villagers who had been demanding adequate distribution of rice.

"Portfolios of MAHUD, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Science & Technology, Economics & Statistics earlier held by Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh have been reallocated to Chief Minister N Biren Singh," said a release of Manipur Government. (ANI)

