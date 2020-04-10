Left Menu
Trump holds conference call on 'oil deal' with Russia's Putin, Saudi king

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2020 03:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 03:45 IST
President Donald Trump is holding a conference call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman discussing an "oil deal," a presidential aide said on Thursday.

The aide, Dan Scavino, announced the call in a tweet ahead of a briefing by Trump later in the evening.

OPEC and its allies led by Russia agreed on Thursday to cut their oil output by more than a fifth and said they expected the United States and other producers to join in their effort to lift prices that have been pummeled by the coronavirus outbreak.

