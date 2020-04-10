Govt should prepare roadmap to deal with issue of unemployment: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Friday termed as unfortunate the politicisation of the issue of coronavirus and said the government should focus on preparing a roadmap for the unemployed "Politicisation of coronavirus is unfortunate. This diverts attention from core issues and real and justified questions on quarantine, screening, testing of virus, treatment, supply of milk-medicine, vegetable-foodgrain take backseat. Government should remember, 'bhookh' (hunger) cannot be isolated," he said in a tweet in Hindi. The former UP CM said life of 85 per cent labourers in private sector and 93 per cent in unorganised sector has been hit by the lockdown.

"The unemployment rate is increasing and news of 5 crore persons getting unemployed is worrisome. The government should prepare a roadmap for these unemployed otherwise there would be serious problem due to hunger," he said. "Everyone should get medicine and food and employment after lockdown," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.