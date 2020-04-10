Russia's Putin to hold new talks on oil - TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he was planning to hold new talks on oil prices after phone calls with U.S. President Donald Trump and the leadership of Saudi Arabia, TASS news agency reported.

OPEC, Russia and other allies outlined plans on Thursday to cut their oil output by more than a fifth and said they expected the United States and other producers to join in their effort to prop up prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis.

