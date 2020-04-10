Left Menu
Kremlin: Putin and Trump discuss OPEC+ oil cuts deal

Updated: 10-04-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:35 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, in a phone call on Friday, discussed a potential global deal on oil production cuts by the group known as OPEC+, the Kremlin said.

It added that Trump had told Putin about his talks with leaders of some oil producing countries. They agreed to continue the discussion on oil.

The Kremlin also said that both leaders discussed the coronavirus crisis as well as mutual cooperation in space.

