Canada supports 'concerted approach' to end global oil glut

Canada supports 'concerted approach' to end global oil glutReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 21:16 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said that efforts to ease the global oil glut should be done in a "concerted" way, without indicating whether the country would limit its own output.
"Having a concerted approach is extremely important," Trudeau said in a daily news conference.
