Canada supports 'concerted approach' to end global oil glut

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said that efforts to ease the global oil glut should be done in a "concerted" way, without indicating whether the country would limit its own output.

"Having a concerted approach is extremely important," Trudeau said in a daily news conference.

