BJP corporator held for celebrating birthday with friends amid lockdown
Ajay Bahira, a BJP Corporator of Panvel Municipal Corporation was arrested on Saturday and later released on bail on charges of violating the COVID-19 lockdown orders and celebrating his birthday with his friends.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 16:09 IST
Ajay Bahira, a BJP Corporator of Panvel Municipal Corporation was arrested on Saturday and later released on bail on charges of violating the COVID-19 lockdown orders and celebrating his birthday with his friends. "He was arrested and was released after due procedure of bail as this was a bailable offence," said Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar.
Bahira was booked along with 11 others by Navi Mumbai Police. Bahira celebrated his birthday on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.
With 92 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state rose to 1,666, the Maharashtra Health Department informed on Saturday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Narendra Modi
- Sanjay Kumar
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
BJP's power lust put 130 crore Indians at stake: MP Congress alleges delay in lockdown
COVID-19: BJP workers to distribute food packets to needy, says JP Nadda
Top BJP leaders condole demise of Brahmakumaris chief Dadi Janki
Nadda asks 40,000 BJP workers to help migrant workers stranded amid lockdown
Help migrant workers stranded amid lockdown: Nadda to BJP workers