Entire world believes coronavirus originated in China: BJP MLA to Chinese embassy

BJP lawmaker T Raja Singh, who recently sparked controversy by raising anti-China slogans, doubled down on his criticism saying that the entire world believes that coronavirus has originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:20 IST
BJP lawmaker T Raja Singh (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP lawmaker T Raja Singh, who recently sparked controversy by raising anti-China slogans, doubled down on his criticism saying that the entire world believes that coronavirus has originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan. He aslo urged the Chinese government to support the World Health Organisation (WHO) in developing a vaccine for novel coronavirus.

Singh had on April 6 raised the slogan, 'Chinese virus go back'. In a letter to Singh, counsellor in the Chinese embassy in India, Liu Bing, expressed unhappiness over Singh's remarks saying, "It is an act of stigma which should be stopped." In a reply to Bing, Singh said, "I have received your message today and I would like to explain to you that not only me but the whole world says that coronavirus has originated from Wuhan and American President Donald Trump has stated that it's not a coronavirus but it's a Chinese virus."

Singh urged the Chinese government to support the World Health Organisation (WHO) in developing a vaccine for novel coronavirus as soon as possible to save the world from this deadly virus. Coronavirus has so far killed over 1 lakh people and has infected more than 1.6 million around the world.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 7,529 including 6,634 active cases. So far, 652 patients have either been cured or discharged while 242 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health on Saturday evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

