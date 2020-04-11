Ensure return of stranded Indians, Congress leader tells PM

Ensure return of stranded Indians, Congress leader tells PMPTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-04-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 22:37 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 11 (PTI): Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate the return of Indians stranded across the globe in the wake of the extended coronavirus lockdown. Chennithala said any decision to extend the lockdown which ends on April 14 was welcome, but it was imperative to ensure that people's needs are taken care of.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, the opposition leader said the expatriate communities stranded in different countries, especially in the Gulf, are in great difficulty. People in labour camps and flats are extremely vulnerable and are facing shortage of food, essential medical needs, among others, he further said.
Even the people who have contracted COVID-19 are not given adequate medical or ambulance facilities, he said and sought a special economic package for NRIs to help the needy. PTI UD NVG NVG
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Thiruvananthapuram
- Chennithala
- NRIs
ALSO READ
RBI has taken giant step to safeguard economy from impact of coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi.
You're a fighter and will overcome this challenge as well: Narendra Modi to UK PM Boris Johnson who has been infected with COVID-19.
Narendra Modi interacts with AYUSH professionals over COVID-19
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Narendra Modi
I seek forgiveness from all, especially poor for lockdown: Narendra Modi