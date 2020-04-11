Meghalaya MLAs to donate 10 pc of salary to CM's relief fund for a year

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Saturday said all the 60 MLAs in the state have decided to contribute 10 per cent of their salary for a year to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in the fight against novel coronavirus. The Speaker had convened a meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma to discuss on the MLAs' contribution to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund.

"In the discussion today, it was decided that all the 60 MLAs will contribute willingly 10 per cent of the salary from April 1, 2020, to March 2021, to the CMs relief fund," Lyngdoh said. "I am happy that the deputy chief minister and the leader of the opposition agreed that this is the time to come together as legislatures to see what best we can do for the state," he said.

Lyngdoh said Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was unable to attend the meet as he was on a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meghalaya is yet to have a COVID-19 positive case.

