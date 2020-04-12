Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: BJP accuses Bengal govt of preventing party workers from distributing relief materials

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 23:06 IST
Lockdown: BJP accuses Bengal govt of preventing party workers from distributing relief materials

The West Bengal BJP on Sunday alleged that the TMC government in the state was preventing saffron party workers from distributing relief materials among people during the nationwide lockdown. The BJP's Alipurduar MP John Barla said he was stopped by the administration from distributing relief among tribals in his constituency in the morning.

"I had received reports that some people in my constituency were not getting relief materials, so I decided to distribute the items myself. But the police and the administration stopped me from distributing the goods. This is not acceptable," Barla told reporters. The party will continue with its relief work even if the state administration does not allow it, he said.

The BJP said similar incidents were reported in North 24 Parganas and Jhargram districts. BJP's Jhargram MP Kunar Hembram had made similar allegations against the district administration.

"If TMC leaders distribute relief material, then there is no problem. But when the BJP does the same, we are stopped in the name of prohibitory orders against the congregation of more than seven persons. This is unacceptable," state BJP president and Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh said. The TMC dismissed the allegations as baseless and said that the BJP should refrain from indulging in "cheap politics" during a crisis.

TMC secretary general and state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee wondered why the BJP leaders are distributing relief materials "putting many lives at risk" when people are being advised to maintain social distancing. PTI PNT ACD ACD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

OPEC, allies agree to oil production cuts: Kuwait oil minister

Top oil-producing countries agreed Sunday to cut output aimed at boosting plummeting oil prices due to the coronavirus crisis and a Russia-Saudi price warWe announce completing the historical agreement to cut production by nearly 10 million...

Develop COVID-19 mitigation solutions keeping fixed timeframe in mind: Vardhan to scientists

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday exhorted scientists to develop COVID-19 mitigation solutions keeping a fixed timeframe in mind, saying these are times of war and it should not be treated as a routine research project...

Moscow restricts Easter week church service as coronavirus cases mount

Russia on Sunday reported 2,186 new coronavirus cases, the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, as authorities announced restrictions on Easter services to contain the spread of the disease. Moscow and many other regions ...

OPEC, Russia meet again to approve biggest ever oil cut

OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations were meeting on Sunday in a bid to clinch a deal on the biggest oil cut ever, amounting to 10 percent of global supply, after their initial efforts to support oil prices amid the coronavirus pand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020