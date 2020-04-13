President Kovind greets on eve of birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has greeted fellow-citizens on the eve of the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

In a message, the President has said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens.

As a social reformer, educationist, jurist, economist, politician and legal expert, Dr. Ambedkar strived constantly for the benefit of the country and society.

Dr. Ambedkar envisaged such a society where social harmony and equality should prevail. For this purpose, he dedicated his entire life to society and the Nation. Dr. Ambedkar has gifted India with such a progressive and inclusive constitution which has been deepening and strengthening the belief of our fellow citizens in our democracy, for the past several decades.

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, let us take inspiration from Dr. Ambedkar's great stature, struggle and values, take a pledge to imbibe his teachings and ideals into our lives and contribute towards creating a strong and prosperous India. Also, keeping in mind the epidemic of COVID-19, all the citizens should celebrate Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti while maintaining 'Social Distancing' and staying at their home."

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.