President Kovind greets on eve of birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Dr. Ambedkar envisaged such a society where social harmony and equality should prevail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 15:59 IST
In a message, the President has said, “On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens. Image Credit: ANI

As a social reformer, educationist, jurist, economist, politician and legal expert, Dr. Ambedkar strived constantly for the benefit of the country and society.

Dr. Ambedkar envisaged such a society where social harmony and equality should prevail. For this purpose, he dedicated his entire life to society and the Nation. Dr. Ambedkar has gifted India with such a progressive and inclusive constitution which has been deepening and strengthening the belief of our fellow citizens in our democracy, for the past several decades.

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, let us take inspiration from Dr. Ambedkar's great stature, struggle and values, take a pledge to imbibe his teachings and ideals into our lives and contribute towards creating a strong and prosperous India. Also, keeping in mind the epidemic of COVID-19, all the citizens should celebrate Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti while maintaining 'Social Distancing' and staying at their home."

(With Inputs from PIB)

