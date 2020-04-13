Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden's presidential campaign

Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden's presidential campaignReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 23:52 IST
Onetime Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday said he endorses Joe Biden's campaign to unseat President Donald Trump.
Sanders said he was "asking all Americans" to "support your candidacy, I endorse" in a joint webcast with Biden.
