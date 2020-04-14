Bengal guv urges Mamata to follow Constitution

Bengal guv urges Mamata to follow ConstitutionPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 10:37 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday paid homepage to the chief architect of the Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary and urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "to reflect and follow the Constitution". Taking a jibe at the TMC government in the state, he said, "Lockdown with Governor is unconstitutional and anti- democratic." "Homage on birth anniversary of Father of our Constitution - crusader for social justice - Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Urge @MamataOfficial to reflect and follow constitution. Lockdown with Governor is unconstitutional and anti democratic," Dhankhar tweeted.
The governor said the stand-off between the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhavan violates the Constitution. "Democracy in peril, constitution violated," he added.
Dhankhar, in a tweet, had on Monday urged Banerjee to end the stand-off with the Raj Bhavan. Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the state government over a host of issues ever since taking up office in July last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jagdeep Dhankhar
- Mamata Banerjee
- Bhimrao Ambedkar
- Constitution
- West Bengal
- TMC
ALSO READ
Anyone found ostracizing healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients will be arrested: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
All 22 districts in West Bengal to have at least one dedicated COVID-19 nodal hospital: CM Mamata Banerjee.
Donated Rs 5 L each to PM National Relief Fund and state Emergency Relief Fund to help combat COVID-19: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
54 people who visited Markaz Nizamuddin are quarantined: Mamata Banerjee
71 people from Bengal who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin identified: CM Mamata Banerjee.