Bengal guv urges Mamata to follow Constitution

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 11:17 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday paid homage to the chief architect of the Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary and urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "to reflect and follow the Constitution". Taking a jibe at the TMC government in the state, he said, "Lockdown with Governor is unconstitutional and anti- democratic." "Homage on birth anniversary of Father of our Constitution - crusader for social justice - Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Urge @MamataOfficial to reflect and follow constitution. Lockdown with Governor is unconstitutional and anti democratic," Dhankhar tweeted.

The governor said the stand-off between the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhavan violates the Constitution. "Democracy in peril, constitution violated," he added.

Dhankhar, in a tweet, had on Monday urged Banerjee to end the stand-off with the Raj Bhavan. He has been at loggerheads with the state government over a host of issues ever since taking up office in July last year.

