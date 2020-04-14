Left Menu
Development News Edition

Donning 'gamcha' mask, PM gives safety message with new social media display picture

Mouth and nose covered with a traditional 'gamcha', hands folded in namaste - this is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new social media profile picture looks like. The photo, aimed at spreading awareness over curbing COVID-19 spread, is from Modi's address to the nation on Tuesday wherein he announced lockdown extension till May 3.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 12:00 IST
Donning 'gamcha' mask, PM gives safety message with new social media display picture
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new DP on Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

Mouth and nose covered with a traditional 'gamcha', hands folded in namaste - this is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new social media profile picture looks like. The photo, aimed at spreading awareness over curbing COVID-19 spread, is from Modi's address to the nation on Tuesday wherein he announced lockdown extension till May 3. Modi changed the display picture merely minutes after his address to the nation. This is aimed at increasing awareness on covering faces with homemade solutions to be safe in this time of COVID-19.

The Prime Minister used the same photo as his display in both Facebook and Twitter. Previously, in an interaction with the Chief Ministers of various states on Saturday, he was seen wearing a homemade mask as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus.

During his address, Modi announced the extension of the lockdown, which was slated to end today, and urged people to follow the norms. Modi also lauded people for following lockdown guidelines and celebrating festivals at their respective homes with "simplicity" and said that it is "motivational and praiseworthy".

He also underlined that India's fight against COVID-19 is moving ahead "very strongly" and the country has been able to avert considerable damage due to the sacrifices of the countrymen. India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Governments should support news media as 'essential service' to stop COVID-19 'disinfodemic': UNESCO

The UNESCO has said news media should be recognized and supported by all governments as an essential service to stop the COVID-19 disinfodemic that is putting lives at risk. There seems to be barely an area left untouched by disinformation ...

Lending a helping hand: Rower Bhokanal goes on sanitisation drive at native village

Some athletes are donating money, some others are helping in providing essentials to the needy, but Asian Games gold-winning rower Dattu Baban Bhokanal took a more hands on approach while helping people amid the COVID-19 pandemic by sanitis...

Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. The 90-year-old singer took to Twitter to extend her greetings on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti and also expressed gratitude for being ...

Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 20,000 in record daily rise

Russia on Tuesday reported 2,774 new cases of the coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its overall nationwide tally to 21,102, the countrys coronavirus response centre said.It said 170 people in Russia diagnosed with the virus have no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020