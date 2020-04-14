Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 11:28 a.m.

Accusing the American media of giving unfair coverage to his fight against the coronavirus, US President Donald Trump came out with videos and news reports appreciating his administration's efforts in containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. 11:25 a.m.

The corona-led lockdown in Kashmir entered 27th day with the infected cases crossing the 200-mark in the valley amid the continued restrictions on the movement and assembly of people. 11:22 a.m.

The Congress says the PM's address was hollow with no mention of the financial package. 11:10 a.m.

The Indian Railways extends the suspension of its passenger services till May 3, senior officials say. 11:07 a.m.

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 617 as 45 more people tested positive for the disease, the state health department says. 10:41 a.m.

Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai has asked his department to draft a proposal on how to restart industrial production in districts where no coronavirus cases have been found. 10:40 a.m.

Coronavirus infection cases rise to 657, and deaths remain pegged at 5 in UP, official says. 10:37 a.m.

Six new coronavirus cases, including two deaths, reported from Dharavi, taking the total number of people affected by the disease in Mumbai's slum area to 55. 10:33 a.m.

One more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Assam, as the state's count rises to 31. 10:25 a.m.

Lockdown extended till May 3 and some relaxations may be allowed after April 20, PM Narendra Modi says. 10:15 a.m.

US President Donald Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation on COVID-19. 10:02 a.m.

The death toll due to coronavirus infection in the country rose to 339 while the number of cases soared to 10,363, says the Union Health Ministry. 10:01 a.m.

The coronavirus lockdown in Goa has left several senior citizens, who live alone, feeling helpless and dejected as many of them are unable to get essential supplies and medicines for themselves. 9:48 a.m.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo says the 'worst is over' and joins forces with the northeastern states to reopen economy. 9:44 a.m.

American Senators slammed China for sinking a Vietnamese vessel in the disputed South China Sea, terming it a "flagrant violation" of international law at a time when the world is combating the COVID-19 pandemic. 9:33 a.m.

Two people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin are among 16 fresh cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the district's virus tally to 80. 9:27 a.m.

South Africa witnesses a surge in crimes related to the ban on alcohol sale as well as vandalism of schools during the current national lockdown to combat coronavirus. 9:23 a.m.

China's imported coronavirus cases climb to 1,464. 9:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he is 'very close' to completing a plan to reopen US. 8:48 p.m.

There are signs of flattening of COVID-19 curve in US, says US President Donald Trump.

